Lady Hawk Invite All-Tourney Team Loaded With Talent In 2024
CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Lady Hawks Invite was loaded with high school girls talent this time around and some of those girls were honored with All-Tourney selections after the championship game on Saturday night between Carrollton and Calhoun. Calhoun won the championship contest over Carrollton 46-45 with a shot at the buzzer by Claire Hagen.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Carrollton's Abby Flowers and Lauren Flowers, along with Calhoun's Audrey Gilman and Kate Zipprich, were named to the All-Tournament Team, along with Natalie Beck of Father McGivney Catholic, Tessa Crawford of Jersey, who broke her school's career scoring record during the tournament, Ele Feldmann of Staunton, Naomi Lansaw of Greenfield-Northwestern, Brylee Lawson of Winchester West Central, and Grace DeWerff of Nokomis.
More like this: