Lady Hawk Invite All-Tourney Team Loaded With Talent In 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Lady Hawks Invite was loaded with high school girls talent this time around and some of those girls were honored with All-Tourney selections after the championship game on Saturday night between Carrollton and Calhoun. Calhoun won the championship contest over Carrollton 46-45 with a shot at the buzzer by Claire Hagen. Article continues after sponsor message Carrollton's Abby Flowers and Lauren Flowers, along with Calhoun's Audrey Gilman and Kate Zipprich, were named to the All-Tournament Team, along with Natalie Beck of Father McGivney Catholic, Tessa Crawford of Jersey, who broke her school's career scoring record during the tournament, Ele Feldmann of Staunton, Naomi Lansaw of Greenfield-Northwestern, Brylee Lawson of Winchester West Central, and Grace DeWerff of Nokomis. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip