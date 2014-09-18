Godfrey, IL, September 18, 2014: Women in the Riverbend and surrounding areas are invited to a luncheon to celebrate the beauty of being a fabulous woman. This will be an afternoon filled with empowerment, encouragement, networking, and fun.

Empowering, encouraging, and motivating women

Article continues after sponsor message

This event will be held on Sunday September 28, at the Godfrey Township. Registration begins at 2:30, and the luncheon will start at 3. “There will be several speakers sharing valuable information that will help ladies in all walks of life,” says Candice Wallace, visionary of You’re Fabulous Inc., who is organizing the luncheon. “I am excited about the networking and information that will be shared that afternoon.”

“Ladies You’re Fabulous” is the theme of the luncheon. This event is serving as a fundraiser for a luncheon for young ladies in this area which will take place in October. Tickets are just $15, and can be purchased until Monday September 22. For further information or to purchase tickets, please contact Candice Wallace at 618-581-0418 or via email at youarefabulous2@outlook.com.

“It feels good to be provided the opportunity to organize positive events for females in this area. This will be the first of many events geared to promoting women of all ages to live a positive and productive lifestyle,” says Wallace.

More like this: