EDWARDSVILLE - LaBest’s annual Howl-O-Ween Party has become wildly popular each year and this year’s date is set for Friday, Oct. 27.

The parties book quickly and those who want to enter puppies have to do so by Oct. 20. The event is $12.95 and is addition to daycare on the day.

“Every ghoul will get their picture taken in their costume and receive a goodie bag to take home,” Halle Schroeder, LaBest Pet Resort & Spa marketing director, said. “We have had good turnout every year for this event. We have an awesome costume contest for dogs in this spook-tacular event and also provide yummy treats for trick-or-treating.”

All pets entered must have required vaccinations in place, Schroeder said. Those can be checked after the pet is entered for the party.

For any questions, call (618) 692-6399 or visit the LaBest website at https://www.labestinc.net/

