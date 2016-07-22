EDWARDSVILLE - School is right around the corner, so at LaBest, we are going to kick the school year off right with a back to school party!

Students can enjoy fun activities like kickball, red light green light, and enjoy some homemade healthy apple snacks! And every guest that attends will get a school picture taken and all guests will have their school pictures sent home. We are doing our yearbook again this year for our daycare guests, so bring your best smile and come picture ready for our back to school party!

The back to school party will be on August 26, 2016 and we ask that all the dogs attending arrive no later than 9am. Please have your pup signed up by August 22nd. Don’t miss out on the fun, get signed up today! School is about back in session so don’t miss out on the fun! Summer may be gone, but the fun at LaBest is here to stay.

For more information, you can call LaBest at (618) 692-6399, or visit our website at www.labestinc.net. We are excited for picture day so come out and let’s have some fun with your pups!

