EDWARDSVILLE - LaBest Pet Resort and Spa, in Edwardsville, Illinois, has a benefit scheduled for 10 to 4 p.m., May 28, to help two area non-profits that are suffering from this pandemic; the 5A's Animal Shelter in Alton, and the Glen-Ed Food Pantry in Edwardsville.

A $20 minimum donation is required for the event. Both pet agencies have been tremendously affected and need help. The food pantry has only been able to disperse half of the normal amount of food to those in need, and has had to reduce their distribution days to every two weeks.

The 5A’s Animal Shelter, a nonprofit/no kill shelter, had to close their doors during the shelter-in order, as well as reducing staff to save money and are relying solely on donations for the pets.

"So we are holding a "Put Your Best Paw Forward" event to trim the community’s dog’s nails," LaBest said. "We are following safety protocols, with strict guidelines from the CDC. We are offering curbside service only. One of our attendants will come out to the car and get their dog, bring them inside and trim the nails, then return the dog to the owner at their car.

"We have a minimum $20 cash only donation. All proceeds will go to nonprofit organizations. We will be collecting food drop-offs for both animals and humans that day as well. Thank you very much for your support!"

