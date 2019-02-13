GODFREY – At a time when other colleges and universities across the state are raising tuition, Lewis and Clark Community College and the L&C Board of Trustees are announcing that a tuition freeze is in effect for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Students can begin enrolling for the entire 2019-2020 academic year when registration opens March 11.

“Lewis and Clark continues to empower our community by offering district residents a quality, accessible and affordable college education,” L&C President Dale Chapman said.

In-district tuition will remain $125 per credit hour, plus fees, with out-of-district tuition at $375 per credit hour. Compared to other community colleges in the state, L&C is more affordable than the state average, based on data from 39 community college districts and their Boards.

“This is a perfect example of the commitment of Lewis and Clark and the Board of Trustees to keep education affordable for students – very exciting news,” said L&C Student Board of Trustees member Robyn Scott.

For a full-time student taking 30 credit hours, it costs roughly $4,440 per year for tuition and fees to attend Lewis and Clark.

Students pursuing a bachelor’s degree can save an average of $17,598 by attending L&C for the first two years of a four-year degree (based on 2018-2019 tuition and fees, www.lc.edu/save) – even more when housing is accounted for.

New this year, students will be able to register for a year’s worth of courses – Fall 2019, Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 – in a single advisor visit, rather than one semester at a time. Registration for 2019-2020 begins March 11 and runs through the start of classes each semester.

“The change in the college’s registration procedures is designed to make the process more efficient for students,” said Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel. “The registration process will be easier, students will know their class schedule for a complete year – which will help them in planning any work or family obligations – and students can see a clear pathway to achieve their goals.”

For more information and a complete breakdown of tuition and fees, visit www.lc.edu/Tuition_and_Fees.

