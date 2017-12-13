Kyleigh Marie Cope
Name: Kyleigh Marie Cope
Parents: Jalenna Akers and Stephan Cope of South Roxana
Birth weight: 6 lbs 12 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 1:23 PM
Date: December 7, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Kambrie Cope (6)
Grandparents: Susan Akers, Alton;
Tina & Roger Cope, II, South Roxana
Great Grandparents: Barb & Roger Cope, Sr., Bethalto
Clayton & Judy Glass, Shipman
