Name: Kyleigh Marie Cope

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Jalenna Akers and Stephan Cope of South Roxana

Birth weight: 6 lbs 12 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 1:23 PM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: December 7, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Kambrie Cope (6)

Grandparents: Susan Akers, Alton;

Tina & Roger Cope, II, South Roxana

Great Grandparents: Barb & Roger Cope, Sr., Bethalto

Clayton & Judy Glass, Shipman

More like this:

Sep 18, 2023 - Conservation and Art Rocked the Riverfront at 17th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival

Sep 13, 2023 - Mississippi Earthtones Festival Hosts Announce Recipients of Confluence Conservation Leadership Awards  

 