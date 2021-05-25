Kyle Swanson Of KTS Predator Hunters Has GoFundMe Organized For Legal Expenses
ALTON - Kyle Swanson, of KTS Predator Hunters Organization, has a GoFundMe fundraiser organized to help offset legal costs after he was indicted by a grand jury with the following charges: Unlawful Restraint, Obstruction of Justice and Assault.
Kyle made a statement on the GoFundMe page that the charges do not make sense.
"We’re trying to raise funds to get Kyle a top-tier lawyer," the GoFundMe page said. "After all the help Kyle has done we’re hoping for yours now."
These are the links posted on the page:
You can also donate directly to:
