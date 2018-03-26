WOOD RIVER - Kumar’s Kafe in Wood River closed this past week, but the owner Don Lavite said he is still in hopes to obtain financing to reopen.

Kumar’s is located at 53 E. Ferguson Ave. in Wood River. It is a Wood River institution and was purchased by Lavite in July 2017. Surinder and Ellen Kumar ran the business for 36 years.

Lavite said it was his “dream” to operate his own restaurant with his background in the kitchen after different establishments.

“I am going to try to get more money to possibly reopen,” he said, although he admitted he was devastated at closing the restaurant.

He said he hadn’t received the support of some of the faithful Kumar’s customers, although he felt the food was still top-notch, with many of the favorites on the menu.

“We served the same breakfast as Kumar’s funds for me. We didn’t have enough customers coming in the door.”

