CARROLLTON - Hannah Krumwiede’s quest for 1,500 points in her career will have to be put on hold for another day.

She won’t mind one bit.

The star senior point guard for the Carrollton Lady Hawks scored 15 points to help them defeat the Calhoun Lady Warriors 68-58 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game in Hardin on Thursday night.

“It was in the far back of my mind. I was just looking for a win, and if I got it, I got it,” Krumwiede said. “Calhoun is a rival, and I knew it would be a good game so I just wanted to make sure I played the best that I could.”

Carrollton moves to 12-8 and 4-1 in the WIVC.

While Krumwiede was receiving hefty amounts of attention from Calhoun’s defense, Libby Meuth took advantage.

The junior forward poured in a game-high 22 points while playing in three-quarters of the game. Meuth was sidelined for the vast majority of last season due to a leg injury. Despite with still having to deal with multiple minor injuries, she’s been able to be an impact all season long.

“It’s good to know we don’t count on one person to help our team. We’re a team of good players,” Meuth said. “Today was my first game without my brace on so it was really great to get back into motion. I feel like I’m back to normal.”

Additionally, Marley Mullink added 12 points with 11 coming in the first half. Ava Uhles and Kennedy Ruyle each chipped in six points.

“That’s where the other players step up, and that’s what we got to have if we want to make a run,” Carrollton head coach Blaine Hartwick said. “We got contributions from all seven that I put in there tonight if we want to be a good team that’s what it takes. Credit to [Calhoun] for defense on her. Anytime you get a conference road win, and then you add your rival on top of that. That’s huge.”

Calhoun drops to 4-10 and 2-2 in the WIVC.

“I thought the girls we had guarding Krumwiede did a nice job, but she got some assists because off the ball we didn’t do a very good job of guarding the other girls,” Calhoun head coach Mark Hillen said. “If we’re going to play man-to-man all five of us have to do a better job every possession. Four girls are not doing their job, and one gets beat off a simple cut. It’s pretty easy to beat.”

Colleen Schumann led the Lady Warriors with 18 points while Ashleigh Presley and Emily Clowers added 11 apiece.

The game got off to a start fast.

Calhoun went on an 8-0 run to take an 18-10 first quarter lead.

“I couldn’t be happier with the first four minutes, but I knew we weren’t going to shoot like that the whole game,” Hillen said. “Outside of that Carrollton started to execute better than us in pretty much every phase of the game.”

The Lady Hawks responded with an 11-1 run and led 21-19 heading into the second quarter.

Krumwiede scored eight points, two of which via the three-point shot, but after that stretch, she would be kept quiet for the vast majority of the game being held to one made field goal.

“All the girls that guarded me did a great job. I’ve been able to score by driving into the lane and either making it or getting fouled and making my free throws,” Krumwiede said. “Tonight they shut that down, so I had to shoot [from outside], which is harder to get open for.”

Carrollton enhanced their lead to 36-29 heading into halftime.

“Our defense showed up in the last 12 minutes of the first half, and that got us that cushion that we were able to maintain in the second half,” Hartwick said.

Meuth gave the Lady Hawks a big boost in the third quarter as she scored 14 points and knocked down two triples in the process.

