COLLINSVILLE - KRS Realty, LLC, has an open house set to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 540 Regency Centre in Collinsville on Sunday, April 29.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for noon Sunday at KRS Realty.

There will be food and plenty of things to do for kids at the event. There will be attendance prizes, which include cash, appliances and pampered chef products.

“We will have good food and games set,” said Brian Hull of KRS Realty. "We will also have some awesome attendance prizes. Bring a chair and visit our new location.”

Kristene Rosser Schmitt is the owner and managing broker of KRS Realty, LLC. She has been a broker for 15 years and a managing broker since 2014. She opened KRS Realty in 2018.

The new real estate firm services St. Louis Metro East, Madison, St. Clair and Jersey counties.

“Having worked for large brands as well as independent companies, I learned how to do many things in this business. I realized I was ready to do it better, more streamlined, with lower overhead, so I can pass on my savings to my Realtors. KRS Realty, LLCC, is a real estate that achieves client goals and objectives by inspiring brokers with innovative technology and cutting-edge services, enabling a streamlined process for all stages of the business and personal transactions. The business provides buyers, sellers and investors of real property brokers who are meticulously trained professionals.”

“Our business model focuses on getting our clients and customers with trained professionals and the latest technologies. With this focus, our professional brokers are keeping real estate simple. With the focus on our brokers, they keep the real estate transaction simple and as pain free as possible. Purchasing a home, business, or investing should be fun and exciting.”

Rosser Schmitt said she is most proud that “we have created an environment for Realtors to grow their business, be inspired, and stay focused on their customer and their customer goals. KRS Realty, LLC, and staff keep everything else flowing to ensure our Realtors and their clients are excited and continued to have smooth transactions.

The best part is getting the opportunity to share an awesome career path and business ownership with not only my son but the brokers who have chosen KRS Realty as their home. We have had an overwhelming welcome into the community. It is humbling to see how many of our friends, family, and sphere are excited to see us succeed in this business.”

Please RSVP for tickets at: https://www.facebook.com/officialkrsrealtyllc/

