CARROLLTON/WHITE HALL - Wednesday morning an announcement came at both the Carrollton and White Hall Kroger stores that was sad for not only employees, but also the immediate region. Kroger announced to employees Wednesday that both stores in Greene County will be closed within the next 30 days.

The Kroger stores are located at 601 Main St. in Carrollton and at 252 N. Main St. in White Hall. Kroger has national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kroger said it had nothing to do with the performance of the employees, but the closures are being done for economic reasons and projected future financial performance.

Chris Jack, of Kroger, said to his knowledge any future change or opening with the two stores with any other ownership hasn't been discussed. Kroger has closed multiple stores across the country over the past year.

Anne Mottaz and Ron Hardwick have a combined 89 years of service to Kroger's with Mottaz with 47 years and Hardwick 42 years. Mottaz said she had hoped to make it to the 50-year mark at the store, but now won't be able to make it to that plateau.

Jack said a final date for the closures of the two stores has not been announced. He said he knew it would be a challenge for area residents losing the two Greene County stores.

"Our crew here at the two stores are fantastic," he said. "They did everything they could to make the stores profitable."

