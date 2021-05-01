GLEN CARBON - Marquette Catholic senior volleyball player Kristine Lauritzen enjoyed her final season with the Explorers' girls volleyball team, and became one of the best players on a team.

She made key contributions to Marquette's 25-16, 25-19 win at Father McGivney Catholic near the end of the season.

For her efforts on the court this year, Lauritzen has been named the Jeff Lauritzen-Country Financial Female Athlete of the Month. The athletes of the month are nominated by the Marquette Catholic High School athletic department.

Lauritzen, who plays for head coach Sue Heinz, felt the Explorers played well against Father McGivney, overcoming some lulls in the match to come out on top.

"I think we had a good match against Father McGivney," Lauritzen said in a post-match interview that night. "We definitely played up to our potential."

It was a good season for Lauritzen and Marquette, and she feels that her and her team's play was excellent against some tough competition, both in the Prairie State Conference, and outside the league.

"We've had some tough competition, and we've been keeping up with them, and we've definitely seen harder competition this year than last year," Lauritzen said. "It's been good for us, especially for our season."

As with every other player and coach around the state, Lauritzen said she was definitely very pleased and grateful to be playing this season, with all the problems caused by the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Oh, yes, definitely," Lauritzen said. "We are definitely glad to be able to play. We've been practicing for a year, working hard to be able to come out and play."

The Explorers finished the season with a 12-7 overall record. The team defeated Greenville 25-14, 25-16 in their final match and Lauritzen contributed a team-high five kills. All season, Lauritzen was strong at the net.

