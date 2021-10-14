ALTON - Kristin Cloninger (center), the diabetes educator at Alton Memorial Hospital, is the AMH October Employee of the Month. Kristin received the honor Oct. 14 from Debbie Turpin (left), vice president of Patient Care Services; and Lisa Blaes, manager of Education. Her co-workers say that “Kristin has a positive attitude and always has a smile on her face.

She is approachable and is always willing to assist others, including helping with wounds when they need extra help due to volume. Kristin collaborates with Lisa James for consults. She has adapted to life with COVID by seeing outpatients via Zoom and has initiated diabetic council via teams.

She provides diabetic teaching to both inpatients and outpatients and keeps up with the latest changes with diabetic medications and monitoring (continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, etc.). Kristin’s patients respect and love her. She is a joy to work with in our stressful COVID world.”

