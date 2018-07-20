ALTON, IL – It’s a homecoming of sorts for Kristen Ryrie, the new manager of Development and the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation.

Ryrie grew up in Alton and is a 1999 Alton High School graduate. After 15 years of experience in media, public relations, event planning and fund development, she is excited to be the successor to Marlene Lewis, who retired in July.

“I met Marlene while I was at Riverbend Head Start & Family Services,” Ryrie said. “I had worked with her as part of the hospital’s United Way campaign and our paths often crossed at community events. When I heard that she was retiring, I knew whomever replaced her would have big shoes to fill.”

Ryrie was the director of Public Relations and Development at Head Start for nearly three years, where she planned events such as the annual Circle of Care dinner. In her final year, net revenue from the event increased by 78 percent and it was the best attended event in the agency’s history.

“It’s the same thing with Duck Pluckers,” Ryrie said about the signature event each year for the AMHSF. “These are events that members of this community have on their calendar year after year and are crucial to supporting vital missions in our area. I am humbled to be a part of an organization that is passionate about delivering health care to people in this community.”

Ryrie earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri in 2003. She worked at WDAF-TV in Kansas City after graduation and also spent five years as web content producer for KSDK (Channel) 5 in St. Louis before her time at Head Start. Ryrie also served as manager of Media and Public Relations at Centene Corporation, a health insurance company in St. Louis that ranks 61st on the Fortune 500 list.

“That was my introduction to the health care world,” she said. “I’m looking forward to contributing to the success of Alton Memorial, which has been such a big part of this community for more than 80 years.”

Ryrie can be reached at 618-463-7701 or Kristen.ryrie@bjc.org.

