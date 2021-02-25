ALTON – Urology has long been a male-dominated medical specialty. Washington University employs a diverse work force and has made the addition of a female urologic nurse practitioner on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus. Krista Ludwig, MSN, ANP, FNP-BC, has joined urologic surgeon Arjun Sivaraman, MD, at the Washington University Urologic Surgery office* located in Suite 205 of Medical Office Building A. Please call 618-433-6632 for more information.

Ludwig has more than 20 years of health care experience, most of which was spent working in intensive care units. She joined the Alton practice last year to expand and meet the urologic needs of the female population.

Some of the most common urologic issues that Ludwig diagnoses and manages are recurrent UTI, overactive bladder, urinary leakage/incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, pelvic floor dysfunction, and interstitial cystitis (painful bladder syndrome). Frequently, Ludwig sees that the symptoms have been ongoing for years and have interfered with day-to-day living. Many women do not know that these issues can be treated and their quality of life can be improved.

“Some patients may prefer to see a female practitioner for these issues due to the sensitive nature of their symptoms,” Ludwig says.

Ludwig grew up in the Alton area and earned her nursing degree from Lewis and Clark Community College in 2001, followed by a bachelor’s degree at McKendree University in 2008. She attended Maryville University and earned a master’s degree from the nurse practitioner program in 2015.

After graduation, Ludwig worked in urgent care and gastroenterology. Ludwig is credentialed with the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), the American Nurses Association (ANA), and St. Louis Nurses in Advanced Practice (SNAP).

In addition to her practice, she is an adjunct professor for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the nurse practitioner program. On a personal note, Ludwig enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, hiking, swimming, crafting, and reading. She and her friend have a goal of running a 5K in every state, and have completed 17 states so far.

Ludwig joins Dr. Sivaraman, who came to the Alton area in February 2019. His primary focus is urologic cancers, such as prostate cancer, renal (kidney) cancer, and bladder cancer. Other urologic issues evaluated in this office include kidney stones, urine retention, hematuria (blood in the urine), BPH, erectile dysfunction, and testicular pain.

“Our goals are closely aligned,” Ludwig says. “Our objective is to provide excellent, compassionate care and improve quality of life.”

*Clinical Services in Illinois provided by Washington University Physicians in Illinois Inc.

