Name: Kris Duhachek

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Hometown: Highland

Years of Service: 2008-2013

KIA: No

Branch: U.S. Army

Rank: 1st Lieutenant

Wars: Afghanistan

Message: Kris Duhachek has been my store manager since I opened Big Frog in Edwardsville in 2014, and I could not have a better partner. He came with all this training from the military and I get to benefit from that 100 percent. He’s not only reliable and extremely capable, his heart for giving is large.

Kris takes the lead partnering with a local veteran’s charity called Support Up Veteran Ventures, which helps veterans decompress and destress with outdoor activities from hiking to going on hunting or fishing trips. Our t-shirts help raise funds for Support Up along with the Kaufman Fund in St. Louis, which provides food, shelter, clothing, medical care, and other basic needs to veterans and children to thank and support veterans.

I am pleased to honor Kris’ service in the military and thankful for how he's giving back now right here in Edwardsville.

Submitter's Name: Jeremy Colton

More like this:

Aug 4, 2023 - Retires On Aug. 10: Kris Tharp Will Leave Lasting Legacy With His Devotion To Family, Sheriff's Office, Work With Seniors

Oct 31, 2023 - Outpouring Of Love And Support: Update Given On Condition/Recovery Of State Trooper

Yesterday - Durbin Meets With German Ambassador To The U.S., Andreas Michaelis

Nov 15, 2023 - Durbin Objects To Partisan Bill That He Says Dangerously Omits Funding For Ukraine

 