Name: Kris Duhachek

Hometown: Highland

Years of Service: 2008-2013

KIA: No

Branch: U.S. Army

Rank: 1st Lieutenant

Wars: Afghanistan

Message: Kris Duhachek has been my store manager since I opened Big Frog in Edwardsville in 2014, and I could not have a better partner. He came with all this training from the military and I get to benefit from that 100 percent. He’s not only reliable and extremely capable, his heart for giving is large.

Kris takes the lead partnering with a local veteran’s charity called Support Up Veteran Ventures, which helps veterans decompress and destress with outdoor activities from hiking to going on hunting or fishing trips. Our t-shirts help raise funds for Support Up along with the Kaufman Fund in St. Louis, which provides food, shelter, clothing, medical care, and other basic needs to veterans and children to thank and support veterans.

I am pleased to honor Kris’ service in the military and thankful for how he's giving back now right here in Edwardsville.

Submitter's Name: Jeremy Colton

