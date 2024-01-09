JERSEYVILLE - Adam Kribs is off to an outstanding season for the Jersey boys bowling team.

Adam bowled a 1332 series at the Abe Invite with a high game of 278 and an average of 222 for the day, the sixth-best against some of Southern Illinois' best teams.

Adam is a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

"Adam is a senior leader for our program and he puts in the work and leads by example with his attitude and work ethic toward becoming a better bowler and teammate," his bowling coach Trent Morgan said.

Season statistics for the first six matches:

11/29/23 - Bowled 599 series against the Roxana Shells

11/28/23 - Bowled 642 series - high game 258 against the Triad Knights

11/27/23 - Bowled 653 series against the Taylorville Tornadoes

11/21/23 - Bowled 649 series - high game 279 against the Waterloo Bulldogs

11/16/23 - Bowled 606 series against the Southwestern Piasa Birds

11/15/23 - Bowled a 696 series - high game 245 against the Metro East Lutheran Knights

Season Average after the first 6 matches (18 games) 213.6 Average

Again, congrats to Adam on the recognition as a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

