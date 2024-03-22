COLLINSVILLE - Anna Kribs led the way with two hits and two RBIs, while Rose Brainerd had a pair of hits, and Chloe Beemer drove in four runs as Jersey scored a 7-1 win over Collinsville in a softball game played at the Collinsville Sports Complex.



Ashlyn Brown was the winning pitcher for the Panthers, going all the way inside the circle, allowing a run on three hits, walking one while striking out 14 batters to take the win.

After the first three innings went scoreless, Jersey got on the board with two runs in the top of the fourth, while Collinsville cut the lead to 2-1 with their only run in the home half. The Panthers then scored twice more in the fifth, then added three more runs in the seventh to take the win.

Kribs' two hits and two RBIs led for Jersey, while Brainerd's had two hits, Beemer had a hit and her four RBIs, and Brown, Ellie Davis, Maleah Derrick, and Caroline Ward also had hits.

Katie Bardwell had two hits for the Kahoks, with Bailey Demick having the only other hit and only RBI.

Marissa Thomas went five innings in the circle, allowing four runs, two earned, on hits, while walking two and striking out four, while Ali Vieluf threw the final two innings and struck out two.

Collinsville is now 1-4, while the Panthers go to 2-1, Jersey next plays at Gillespie on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., then hosts Alton Saturday morning at 10 a.m., then travels to Staunton on Tuesday, also starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Kahoks are on the road for their next two games, playing Saturday at Red Bud in a 10 a.m. start, then are at Belleville West Tuesday afternoon, then return home for games Wednesday against Breese Mater Dei Catholic and Thursday against Edwardsville. All three games start at 4:30 p.m.

