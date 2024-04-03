GODFREY - Face painting, balloon art, games, prizes, and much more await attendees at the upcoming “Family Fun Day” fundraiser hosted by Kreative Kids Learning Center. The event is set for April 13, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with activities available for children of all ages.

Family Fun Day will be held at the Kreative Kids Learning Center, located at 3048 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. Parking will be available at the Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club at 3109 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, and a free shuttle to and from the event will be provided.

Kreative Kids described Family Fun Day in a release as “a day of games, activities, special guests, food and prizes.” Activities for all ages will include a “balloon artist, skill games, fun and learning games, face painting,” and more, as well as visits and educational opportunities from local emergency response agencies.

“Madison County Sheriff’s deputies will be on site to provide finger-printing for children and visit with the children,” they added. “The Godfrey Fire Dept. will have a firetruck on display with opportunities for children to learn about fire safety.”

Infants, toddlers, and individuals 13 years and older can participate in the Fun Day activities for free; ticket purchases are required for children of all other ages. Discounted advance tickets are available for $8 each at the Learning Center until April 12, 2024, with $10 tickets available on the day of the event.

Proceeds will go towards the construction of “a new outdoor learning experience and playground,” according to the center. Family Fun Day will also feature the dedication of a new playground at 1 p.m.

A full list of events and activities for Family Fund Day is available on the Kreative Kids Learning Center Facebook page. See the event on Facebook for more details, or visit the Kreative Kids website or Facebook page to learn more about the Learning Center.

