Alison Krauss & Union Station's appearance at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on June 13 for the Feed the Need concert presented by Senior Services Plus is another example of the venue's growing attention to national acts, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said.

"It is phenomenal," he said of having Krauss and Union Station coming to Alton. The duo are some of the world's most well-known bluegrass-country acts. "We are only in our second season and we did well last year and we are looking for a good year this year."

Walker said Alton's amphitheater has bids in with several national acts for the coming concert season and he hopes they will hear soon about whether they will make an appearance here. It helps if a group is touring close to Alton when trying to land them for the local venue, Walker added.

Article continues after sponsor message

Last year's appearance at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater by singer Kenny Rogers was very successful, Walker said.

The Feed the Need concert, presented by Senior Services Plus, also has a goal of raising awareness for the Meals On Wheels charity, with all concert proceeds benefitting that program. Senior Services Plus provides 650 meals daily, covering 22 townships in Madison and St. Clair counties.

Tickets go on sale via MetroTix/Alton Convention & Visitors Bureau and Senior Services Plus. Lawn seats are $40 and Golden Circle tickets are $65.

Krauss, a native of Champaign, has won 27 Grammy awards. Her top recognized hit with Union Station is “Man of Constant Sorrow” from the movie “O’ Brother, Where Art Thou?”

More like this: