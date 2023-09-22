Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 83,800 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices that were shipped to a limited number of customers.

The voluntary recall comes as a precaution after a temporary issue developed on one of our wrapping machines, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed. If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard.

Only Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices with the case/package information below are affected. No other varieties or sizes are included in the recall.

The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice, including six complaints of consumers saying they choked or gagged in connection with the issue. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported.

Kraft Heinz has fixed the machine that wrapped the affected slices and all other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected.

Consumers who purchased these items should not consume them and can return them to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or refund. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards and apologizes for this inconvenience.

Products included in the recall include 16 oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a “Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code.

Also included in the recall are 3 lb. multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.

