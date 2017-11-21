Eric KuesHIGHLAND - Korte & Luitjohan would like to announce the addition of Eric Kues as a project manager.

Eric has an extensive project background gained from over 17 years in the construction industry. His diverse experience includes new construction, additions and renovations in the commercial, industrial, educational and medical markets. Korte & Luitjohan looks forward to incorporating his experiences and knowledge into our existing and future projects so we can continue to meet and exceed our client’s expectations.

Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. is a full-service, design-build, construction management, and general contracting firm based in Highland, Illinois. Since its founding in 1958, the company has provided quality construction throughout the Metro St. Louis area and Southern and Central Illinois.

Korte & Luitjohan offers design-build, construction management, general contracting, and pre-construction services for commercial, healthcare, educational, religious, historical renovation, infrastructure, and industrial facilities. Korte and Luitjohan’s broad experience and skilled management allow us to provide a high degree of project control throughout the entire building process giving its clients first class building projects. For more information, please visit K&L’s website at www.korteluitjohan.com. At Korte & Luitjohan, we are “BUILDING A HIGHER STANDARD.”

