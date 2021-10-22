BUFFALO GROVE - Edwardsville's Chloe Koons in singles and Hannah Colbert and Alyssa Wise in doubles won their first-round matches, but then lost their next two matches and were eliminated on the first day of the Class 2A IHSA girls state tennis tournament Thursday at Buffalo Grove High School and other venues around northwest suburban Chicago.

In the singles, Koons won her opening match, defeating Mia Gallassini of Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 6-2, 6-1, then lost in the second round to Katelyn Wu of Northbrook Glenbrook North 6-2, 7-5 and lost in the second round of the consolation bracket to Claire Lopatka of Lisle Benet Academy Catholic 6-1, 6-1 and was eliminated.

The doubles team of Colbert and Wise won their first match, defeating Marley Schrof and Alison Storm of Normal Community West 6-2, 6-1, then lost in the second round to Allison Lee and Bella Schoen of Deerfield 6-4, 6-0, then lost in the second round of the consolation bracket to Ainika Hou and Sonia Mehta of Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 6-1, 6-0 and were also eliminated.

Almost all of the Metro-East players in Class 2A were eliminated in the first day, with only Kelsey Dismukes of O'Fallon going through to the Friday matches, where she'll play in the first round of the consolation bracket tomorrow.

The tournament continues tomorrow at Buffalo Grove High and other schools around the area, with the finals set for Saturday.

