EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. recently announced that Tim Kohlenhoefer has joined Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. as an attorney. Kohlenhoefer will be working at the Edwardsville office of Gori Julian & Associates in the practice areas of asbestos litigation and personal injury.

Kohlenhoefer attended Lindenwood University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Communications. Following graduation from Lindenwood, he attended Law School at The University of Missouri-Kansas City. Until joining Gori Julian and Associates, he maintained a private practice in St. Charles for almost ten years. His professional associations include the St. Charles County Bar Association and membership at the American Legion.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

More like this: