14th Annual Event Scheduled For Saturday, Nov. 22, at Alton Memorial

ALTON, IL -- Living with diabetes can be challenging at times but the more knowledge about the disease you can gather, the easier it will be to manage — and the healthier you’ll be.

One great opportunity to learn more is at Alton Memorial Hospital’s 14th annual Diabetes Fair. This educational and fun event will be held Saturday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon in the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby and cafeteria. Guests can enter through the Duncan Wing lobby. The Diabetes Fair is part of National Diabetes Month.

While you’re at the Diabetes Fair, you can visit a wide assortment of booths that offer the latest information about diabetes medications, treatment and equipment available. You’ll also enjoy a complimentary boxed lunch, courtesy of Subway, served in the cafeteria beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Take advantage of a “health snapshot” with various screenings available at the fair. A free comprehensive screening package is also available to those who register. The package includes A1C, blood pressure and foot screenings.

To gain even more knowledge, come listen to presentations from experts in the field in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms.

Erik Daniels, nephrologist, will speak on the link between diabetes and kidney disease, at 10 a.m.

Ross Lough, a chef at AMH, will present some healthy recipes for diabetics (including samples) at 11:15 a.m.

To register for the fair and to make an appointment for the screening package, call 800-392-0936.

Dr. Julio Leey, an endocrinologist on staff at Alton Memorial Hospital, speaks with a visitor at last year’s Diabetes Fair.

