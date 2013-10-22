Living with diabetes can be challenging at times but the more knowledge about the disease you can gather, the easier it will be to manage — and the healthier you’ll be.

One great opportunity to learn more is at Alton Memorial Hospital’s 13th annual Diabetes Fair. This educational and fun event will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon in the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby and cafeteria. Guests can enter through the Duncan Wing lobby. The Diabetes Fair was previously held in the late summer but has been moved to November, which is National Diabetes Month.

While you’re at the Diabetes Fair, you can visit a wide assortment of booths that offer the latest information about diabetes medications, treatment and equipment available. You’ll also enjoy a complimentary boxed lunch, courtesy of Subway, served in the cafeteria beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Take advantage of a “health snapshot” with various screenings available at the fair. A free comprehensive screening package is also available to those who register. The package includes A1C, blood pressure and foot screenings.

To gain even more knowledge, come listen to presentations from experts in the field. Dr. Brianne Guilford, an assistant professor in Kinesiology and Health Education at SIUE, will speak about the benefits of exercise for diabetics at 10 a.m. in the cafeteria meeting rooms.

"This presentation will review how exercise can prevent the development of type 2 diabetes and how exercise helps with the symptoms and complications of diabetes,” Dr. Guilford said. “Many people want to exercise but need some strategies and guidance to help incorporate physical activity into their regular schedule. We will also cover recommendations on how much, how often, and what type of exercise should be done and provide some creative ideas on how to increase physical activity in your busy schedule.”

Ross Lough, a chef for Morrison’s Food Service at AMH, and AMH dietitian Karen Arensmann will do a presentation at 11:30 a.m. in the cafeteria meeting rooms featuring healthy and tasty recipes for diabetics.

To register for the fair and to make an appointment for the screening package, call 800-392-0936.

