Would you like to learn to knit and crochet from an artist whose work is displayed in Galleries?

Of course, you would and now is the time!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

___________________________________

Sign up for November knit/crochet classes at the newly formed

Article continues after sponsor message

By Design School of Fashion

Class size is limited and interest is high so sign up today!

4 Week Class Schedule:
Monday, November 7 3:00 - 5:00pm or 6:00 - 8:00pm
Monday, November14 3:00 - 5:00pm or 6:00 - 8:00pm
Monday, November 21 3:00 - 5:00pm or 6:00 - 8:00pm
Monday, December 5 3:00 - 5:00pm or 6:00 - 8:00pm

Students need to purchase supplies prior to the first class; 2 skeins of 4 ply yarn, worsted weight and size 7 knitting needles. Light color yarn is preferable as dark colors are more difficult for beginners to see.

Lillian Bates By Design
136 Front Street
Alton, IL 62002
618-433-1400
lillian@lillianbydesign.com

More like this:

Jun 7, 2023 - Alton’s 26th Annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show Set For This Sunday

5 days ago - Come Scare Up Some Fun At Jerseyville Public Library In October

Sep 20, 2023 - Edwardsville Police Investigate: Man Faces Six Counts Of Child Pornography Offenses

Sep 11, 2023 - Harassment Of Minors, Assault Of Police Officers, Other Charges Filed In Jersey County

2 days ago - Illinois EPA Announces Funding Opportunity for Water Quality Management Program Projects

 