Would you like to learn to knit and crochet from an artist whose work is displayed in Galleries?

Of course, you would and now is the time!

___________________________________

Sign up for November knit/crochet classes at the newly formed

Article continues after sponsor message

By Design School of Fashion

Class size is limited and interest is high so sign up today!

4 Week Class Schedule:

Monday, November 7 3:00 - 5:00pm or 6:00 - 8:00pm

Monday, November14 3:00 - 5:00pm or 6:00 - 8:00pm

Monday, November 21 3:00 - 5:00pm or 6:00 - 8:00pm

Monday, December 5 3:00 - 5:00pm or 6:00 - 8:00pm

Students need to purchase supplies prior to the first class; 2 skeins of 4 ply yarn, worsted weight and size 7 knitting needles. Light color yarn is preferable as dark colors are more difficult for beginners to see.

Lillian Bates By Design

136 Front Street

Alton, IL 62002

618-433-1400

lillian@lillianbydesign.com

More like this: