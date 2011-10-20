Knitting Classes in November
Would you like to learn to knit and crochet from an artist whose work is displayed in Galleries?
Of course, you would and now is the time!
Sign up for November knit/crochet classes at the newly formed
By Design School of Fashion
Class size is limited and interest is high so sign up today!
4 Week Class Schedule:
Monday, November 7 3:00 - 5:00pm or 6:00 - 8:00pm
Monday, November14 3:00 - 5:00pm or 6:00 - 8:00pm
Monday, November 21 3:00 - 5:00pm or 6:00 - 8:00pm
Monday, December 5 3:00 - 5:00pm or 6:00 - 8:00pm
Students need to purchase supplies prior to the first class; 2 skeins of 4 ply yarn, worsted weight and size 7 knitting needles. Light color yarn is preferable as dark colors are more difficult for beginners to see.
Lillian Bates By Design
136 Front Street
Alton, IL 62002
618-433-1400
lillian@lillianbydesign.com
