The Alton Knights of Columbus is participating in the state wide Knights of Columbus Soccer Penalty Shot Challenge. The 'Challenge' is open to all boys and girls between the ages of 10-14 as of September 1st 2012. The first competition for the 'Challenge' will be held at Gordon Moore Park on Monday, September 17th at 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

The competition will be held on the soccer kick board which is approximately 100 yards from the main park entrance on the left and just prior to the baseball diamond. Winners will advance to the next phase of the state wide Challenge. Pre-registration is not required and registration will be done at the time of the competition. A parent or guardian must be present to sign the application form.

