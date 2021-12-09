GLEN CARBON - On December 8, Father McGivney Catholic High School along with members of the Knights of Columbus 1143, celebrated an All-School Mass celebrating the Immaculate Conception of Mary followed by a check presentation for $2,500 from the Knights of Columbus to the school.

Grand Knight Douglas Hastings said, “The Knights of Columbus Edwardsville Council 1143 is very grateful for the opportunity to support and promote the educational efforts of the Father McGivney Catholic High School. Following the wishes of our founder, Blessed Fr. Michael McGivney, one of the most important endeavors we support is the Catholic education of the next generation of young women and men.”

The Knights of Columbus are very important to Father McGivney Catholic High School. The Blessed Fr. Michael McGivney was an idealist whose youthful vision and commitment to families led to the creation of his legacy – the Knights of Columbus. Development Director, Elizabeth Moody explains, “At Father McGivney Catholic High School we believe in developing the whole student, mind, body and spirit. We model our mission to promote a Culture of Life from the four pillars of the Knights of Columbus – Unity, Charity, Fraternity and Patriotism. We share a special bond with the Knights.”

Principal Joe Lombardi, continues, “We are incredibly grateful for the Knights and their continued generosity to our school. The pillars of Unity, Charity, Fraternity, and Patriotism are the foundation of Father McGivney Catholic High School’s mission.”

