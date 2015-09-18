While Metro East Lutheran-Madison's football team heads into this week's Prairie State Conference matchup with Kincade South Fork winless, things have been looking up for the Knights.

The Knights have been in their games, falling last week to Bunker Hill 20-0 but the Minutemen were only able to pull away in the final quarter. The Knights also lost to B-Hill only 28-0 in Week 1 after trailing 7-0 most of the way, then lost to Barat Academy of west St. Louis County in Week 2.

“Things have been going very well,” said Knight coach Matt Tschudy. “We've been showing gradual improvement and we're continuing to go forward with the program.”

South Fork is about a 75-minute drive from Edwardsville; Kincade is located just south of Springfield. The Ponies have dropped their first three games this season as well, falling to Hamilton-Warsaw 36-12 in Week 1, Warrensburg-Latham 49-6 in Week 2 and to Marquette 17-6 in Alton last Saturday in their PSC opener.

Article continues after sponsor message

“They run a traditional 4-3 defense and like to run an ground-and-pound offense,” Tschudy said. “They play a team-oriented game; they block and run and try to limit their mistakes.

“It's going to be like an old-school football game with them.”

While the Knights are going into the game 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the PSC, Tschudy and his team have been anything but discouraged. “Last year at this time, we weren't able to even be on the field,” Tschudy said, talking about the injuries that forced MEL to be unable to play the rest of their schedule last year. “We're very thankful to be able to play this year; there's been a learning curve, but the kids have kept working hard and enjoying football.

“We're really looking forward to the game Friday.”

The Knights' next two games are at home in Edwardsville; they take on Nokomis Sept. 25 and East Alton-Wood River Oct. 2.

More like this: