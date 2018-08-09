ALTON - The James Klockenkemper Farmers Insurance Agency awarded two $100 grants for classroom supplies to local teachers, urging teachers to apply for the grants each month.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Through the Farmer’s Thank America’s Teachers program the is able to give to back to local educators to help in their efforts in the classrooms and community.

More like this:

Jan 12, 2024 - Granite City Teachers Union Announces Name Change

Jan 19, 2024 - Edwardsville High Announces All-State Band, Orchestra, Choral Group

Jan 17, 2024 - Alton Middle School Students Recognized as Optimist Students of the Month

5 days ago - Bishop Travels to Alton and Glen Carbon for National Catholic Schools Week

Jan 25, 2024 - Lewis & Clark Hosts "Equity in Education" MLK Commemoration

 