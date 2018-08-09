Klockenkemper Farmers Insurance Agency makes donation to local educators Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The James Klockenkemper Farmers Insurance Agency awarded two $100 grants for classroom supplies to local teachers, urging teachers to apply for the grants each month. Article continues after sponsor message Through the Farmer’s Thank America’s Teachers program the is able to give to back to local educators to help in their efforts in the classrooms and community. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip