Klockenkemper Farmers Insurance Agency makes donation to local educators
August 9, 2018 9:17 PM August 10, 2018 5:24 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - The James Klockenkemper Farmers Insurance Agency awarded two $100 grants for classroom supplies to local teachers, urging teachers to apply for the grants each month.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Through the Farmer’s Thank America’s Teachers program the is able to give to back to local educators to help in their efforts in the classrooms and community.
More like this: