MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61, FREEBURG 58: Marquette led the game most of the way, holding off a Freeburg rally to take the win.

The Explorers led after one quarter 19-13, then held a 36-27 lead at the half, with the Midgets cutting the edge to 47-42 at three quarter time, outscoring Marquette 16-14 in the fourth, but the Explorers holding on to win.

Braden Kline led Marquette with 25 points, while Jadem Rochester added 12 points. Brody Bechtold hit for 10 points, Jayden Cawthom had nine points, Ryan Declue scored three points and Sean Williams had two points.

Marquette head boys coach Cody Best said the Explorers started the game off on a good note, which he liked with what he described as "high energy."

"At the end, we made some mistakes with taking care of the ball, but our free-throw shooting saved us," the coach said.

The Explorers go to 2-1, while Freeburg is now 1-2.

