MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 57, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 38: Marquette broke a 17-17 first-quarter tie by outscoring EAWR 35-20 in the last three quarters to take their first win of the season.

After the 17-17 first-quarter tie, the Explorers took a 29-25 lead at halftime, Marquette extended it to 42-32 after three quarters, the won the fourth quarter 10-5 to take the win.

Braden Kline showed his hot hand with his shot and led Marquette with 18 points, with Brody Bechtold hitting for 13 points, Jaden Rochester added 12 points, Christian Williams scored eight points, Jaylen Cawthon had six points and Isaiah Redd had a single point.

Marquette head coach Cody Best said he liked how Kline was attacking the basket in the second half. The coach said the team started slow, but it was a different game for the Explorers in the second half.

"We have a couple of guys that don't have much varsity experience and I think that was what caused the slow start," he said. "In the second half, our guys played with more energy on the defensive end."

Malyk Spiller led the Oilers with 17 points, with Tookie Smith having 13 points, Malachi Carter scored four points and Devon Green had three points.

Marquette opens its season 1-0, while EAWR falls to 0-2.

