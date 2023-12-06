GLEN CARBON - Braden Kline made a big statement on Tuesday night, dropping 32 points, including four threes, as Marquette Catholic took a 15-4 first quarter lead and didn't look back in taking a 56-32 win over Father McGivney Catholic in a Gateway Metro Conference game Tuesday night at the McGivney gym.

It was Kline's best performance of the season, but the Explorers also received help from Jaden Rochester's 13 points as the Explorers led from start to finish to take the road win.

After the big first quarter 15-4 lead for Marquette, the Explorers held a 24-12 halftime lead, which became 41-18 after three quarters, with Marquette outscoring the Griffins in the fourth quarter 15-14 to give Marquette the conference win.

To go along with Kline's 32 and Rochester's 13 points, the Explorers saw Jaylen Cawthon add five points, Brody Bechtold hit for three points, Sean Williams scored two points and Isaiah Redd had a single point.

Marquette Catholic head coach Cody Best said Kline had a big night knocking down shots and get to the free-throw line.

"The guys started out fast and it set the tone for us early in the game," the coach said. "We had some noments where we were lazy on defense, but overall I thought the guys played well."

Nolan Keller had a very good game for the Griffins, scoring 18 points, while Noah Garner added 11 points, David Carroll scored two points and Chase Jansen had a single point.

Marquette is now 5-1, and 1-0 in conference play, returns home against Metro-East Lutheran Friday night at 7:30 p.m., then plays in the McKendree Shootout in Lebanon on Dec. 9 against Mary Institute-Country Day of Ladue, Mo., with the tip-off coming at 5 p.m. The Explorers then play Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Dec. 12 at home, then are at St. Louis Priory Catholic Dec. 13, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Griffins go to 3-4 and next play at home against COR Friday night, then start a road trip next Tuesday at Maryville Christian, and also play at Belleville Althoff Catholic Dec. 15, at Waterloo Gibault Catholic Dec. 16 and at Ramsey on Dec. 19. All games start at 7:30 p.m., with the game at Ramsey starting at 7:45 p.m.

