EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball KK Rodriguez (St. Louis, Missouri) has earned Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors after averaging 17.3 points across three games last week.

Rodriguez finished with 14 points and five rebounds against Evansville on Thursday. She was successful at the free throw line, going 8-10 against the Colonels.

Against Evansville on Sunday, the graduate guard scored a career-high 33 points while collecting a career-best 14 rebounds, marking the first double-double of her collegiate career. Rodriguez concluded the contest 11-21 from the field, 1-4 from three-point range, and a perfect 10-10 at the free throw line. She became just the second player in the Division I era to score 30 or more points while grabbing 10 or more rebounds in a single game.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rodriguez leads the Cougars in points per game (20.8), rebounds per game (6.3), and total assists (15).

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

About Prairie Farms:

Prairie Farms is a farmer-owned cooperative, meaning the company is owned and operated by over 600 farm families. They have selflessly taken on the tremendous task of producing nutritious, high-quality milk for a growing population, which requires being on the job 24/7, 365 days a year. Prairie Farms has represented American agriculture since its founding in 1938. For more information on Prairie Farms, visit www.prairefarms.com.

More like this: