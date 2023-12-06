ROXANA - Kinsley Mouser, a 5-foot-7 senior, has stepped up in recent games for the Shells and been a team leader in her guard position.

Over the past three games, Roxana head girls coach Addaya Moore said Kinsley "put the team on her back." She also said Mouser is the type of player that gives it 110 percent-plus in both practice and games.

Kinsley Mouser is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The new head coach said having a solid point guard is so important to the overall success of a girls' basketball team and Kinsley provides that spark for the Shells.

"The team follows their point guard," she said. "If a point guard isn't on board, the rest of the girls won't work. It is like a domino effect. I am a new coach and I have never felt any pushback from Kinsley; she has adjusted well to me. She is very coachable."

Kinsley is a "definite leader" on the team, her coach said.

Moore said she believes Kinsley will continue to have success the rest of the season and she is excited about what is ahead for the Roxana Shells basketball girls.

Again, congrats to Kinsley Mouser on her Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month honor.

More like this:

Related Video: