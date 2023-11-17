DUPO - Kinsley Mouser and Daisy Daugherty both scored 11 points each as Roxana defeated Valmeyer 51-31 in the semifinals of the Dupo Cat Classic Thursday evening at the Dupo High gym.

Laynie Ghers and Aubrey Wiegand added seven points and Ava Strohmeier had six points for the Shells.

The Shells, who won their opener over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 34-20 on Tuesday evening, advance to Saturday's final against East Alton-Wood River.

The first half was a tight, defensive battle, as the Pirates led 9-8 after the first quarter, then the Shells rallied back to forge a 16-16 tie at halftime. In the third quarter, Roxana broke the game open as Mouser scored all 11 of her points in leading the Shells to a 42-24 lead, It was enough, as Roxana outscored Valmeyer 9-7 to take their 51-31 win.

Brooke Miller led the Pirates with 16 points, with Keirstin Miller adding on eight points.

The Shells and Oilers play their rivalry game in the final Saturday at 10 a.m., while Valmeyer, now 1-1 on the year, meets Marissa-Coulterville in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m.

Roxana head girls coach Addaya Moore said it was "a huge win" over Valmeyer on Thursday night to advance to the Dupo Tourney championship matchup against East Alton-Wood River.

"We started off a bit slow but made some adjustments coming out the second half and everybody was knocking down shots," she said. "I am super proud of our bench, Aubrey, Ava and Haley. When a couple of our main girls Daisy and Kinsley went into foul trouble early those girls came through. We have a sophomore Kylee Slayden who is so good on defense; defense wins you games. My starting five - Daisley, Kinsley, Kyle and the twin sisters Abby and Laynie finished off what the bench started. Energy is everything for our team. We feed off it."