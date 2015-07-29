ALTON - Trial and personal injury lawyer, Patrick King, has recently launched a series of videos to answer consumer questions, as they try to understand the often confusing fundamental elements of personal injury lawsuits and criminal defense cases.

“We get calls everyday from potential clients who simply want to know more about personal injury lawsuits and criminal defense law,” explained Patrick King, Principal at King Law Firm, LLC. “It just seemed smart to create a series of short videos to answer the fundamental questions at the consumer’s or potential client’s convenience. If you watched them all it would only take about 10 minutes.”

There are 6 videos located online at PatrickKingLaw.com. The homepage features a brief introduction to the firm. On following pages the videos are about personal injury and criminal defense basics, myths, and building your case clips. The series was created and directed by Ron Tanner, of Confluence Business Advisors, in collaboration with producer, Rick Vaughn, of Bluff City Productions.

“The idea was to have answers available when people were looking for them, generally online when the office is closed,” Tanner noted. “Let’s face it; you don’t need a lawyer until you need one. Patrick is big on communication and this is the most efficient and effective method of delivering answers fast.”

As a skilled litigator, he excels in personal injury - auto or truck accidents, negligence, wrongful death, products or premises liability, dog and animal bites, and other injury claims. Patrick is experienced in criminal defense, such as felony, misdemeanor, DUI and traffic cases.

The King Law Firm provides legal services for individuals, families, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, and representation before trial courts, appellate courts, and administrative hearings, such as before Illinois Secretary of State and Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, as well as transactional and business matters.

Patrick is a native of Godfrey, Illinois and now resides there with his wife, Stephanie, and their three children. For more information you may contact the King Law Firm, LLC at 510 East 6th Street, Alton, IL 62002, or by phone (618) 462-8405, or online at www.PatrickKingLaw.com.

