EAST ALTON - Husband-and-wife attorneys, Patrick and Stephanie King, have selected a charming and historic office building in the Village of East Alton as its new home. They are excited about the growth of the firm, relocating to such a warm and convenient office, and to a welcoming community.

Located at 205 West Main Street, East Alton, IL 62024, the King Law Firm, LLC is near the Village of East Alton municipal offices and enjoys a central location - just minutes from all courts, St. Louis, and all major highways and interstates.

The King Law Firm is a full-service law practice that concentrates exclusively on representing individuals, families and small businesses. While Patrick focuses his practice in Personal Injury, Wrongful Death, and Criminal Defense, Stephanie concentrates on Estate Planning, Probate, and Asset Protection.

The Kings are collaborating with Attorney, Will Miller, whose practice has been in the same building for over ten years. Miller continues to practice Personal Injury and Workers’ Compensation. He also serves as Corporate Counsel (Village Attorney) for Village of East Alton.

You can learn more about King Law Firm at www.KingLawFirmLLC.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PatrickKingLaw. To contact directly, you may call at 618-462-8405.

