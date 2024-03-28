ALTON - The King Kat Tournament Trail will land on the Alton Riverfront Saturday, April 27 as the quest to see who can land the largest Mississippi River catfish ramps up into high gear.

The fishing tournament trail, held along waterways across the country from January through November, brings the thrill of another catfish tournament to the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois.

“The King Kat Tournament is another way we can showcase the great fishing opportunities on our mighty rivers,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau remarked. “We are pleased we were able to partner with King Kat officials to offer this tournament on the Mississippi River in Alton.”

Article continues after sponsor message

King Kat is an established catfish tournament trail that takes place at river locations throughout the Midwest and Southeastern United States. Tournament officials use the events as an opportunity to educate people on how to catch catfish; promote conservation of catfish and waterways; and to entertain those who are both experienced and amateur anglers.

"King Kat is looking forward to its Alton tournament which is a new location for our trail,” said Alicia Peavy, tournament representative. “We look forward to seeing what anglers bring in from this new part of the mighty Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is home to some amazing fishing. King Kat is excited about adding to this region's long history of outdoor excellence.”

Anglers can pre-register online by visiting the website: www.kingkatusa.com. The Captain's Meeting will be held April 26 at the Alton Amphitheater starting at 5 p.m. One member from each team must be present at the Captain's Meeting.

More like this: