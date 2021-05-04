GODFREY - King Air Conditioning & Heating and Bush Refrigeration, Inc. are teaming up to bring a Community Day Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at their location at 7020 Ingham Lane in Godfrey.

This is a free family-friendly event, featuring Riverbend Axe Throwing's mobile unit, Wesley Racing's race car, a balloon twister, games, kids activities, and more.

Hot dogs, chips, and soda will be provided to all attendees. The best part, Riverbend Humane Society No-Kill Animal Shelter will be on-site. King Air asks that people bring a donation from Riverbend Humane Society's wish list or a monetary donation to help out the shelter.

The idea for this event came when Riverbend Humane Society's air conditioner completely stopped working. An estimated $8,398 is needed for repairs and there is no way they can come up with that amount of money on their own. It's already getting warm in their building.

Office Manager Kylie Wesley said King Air Conditioning and Bush Refrigeration has donated a portion of their install profits each month to a different community cause and so far that has been very successful. She said last month, the business made a $3,200 donation to Refuge of Wood River.

“We are really blessed and we want to give back to the community,” she said. “This is our way of doing that. King Air Conditioning has been in business for 47 years and Bush Refrigeration for 33 years. In 2009, my parents, Mike and Karen Edwards, purchased Bush Refrigeration. Joe Ellen Bush, the original owner still works here.”

Wesley said the activities at the Community Day Event should be excellent for children. “My husband is into racing and he will bring his race car out so kids can take pictures with him, plus we will have face painting, balloon twisting, etc., This is our first time doing it and hopefully, it will be an annual thing.”

And, there will also be an opportunity for people to make extra contributions to the Riverbend Humane Society.

A raffle is being held for a lotto basket with a $10 gift card to both Dairy Queen and McDonald's, a $25 gift card to Domino's Pizza, and various lotto tickets totaling $55.

Chances are $1 each or 6 for $5. Tickets can be purchased online through PayPal and the day of the event on May 22 until 12:45 p.m. The winner will be drawn at 1 p.m.

Please consider purchasing a raffle ticket or making a donation to Riverbend Humane Society's Paypal: Paypal.me/RBHS.

For questions about the Community Day Event 2021, call Kylie at (618) 466-7574.

