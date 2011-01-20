KINDERTRANSPORT will be canceled for Tonight Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Due to weather conditions ( and need to further clear the ALT sidewalks and ramps) the performance of KINDERTRANSPORT will be canceled for tonight, Thursday, January 20th. Every attempt will be made to re-seat all ticket holders and individuals with reservations on Friday, January 21st, Saturday, January 22 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, January 23rd at 2pm. Please call the ALT reservation line 462-6562 to reschedule. We apologize for the inconvenience. Director, Lee Cox Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip