Due to weather conditions ( and need to further clear the ALT sidewalks and ramps) the performance of KINDERTRANSPORT will be canceled for tonight, Thursday, January 20th. Every attempt will be made to re-seat all ticket holders and individuals with reservations on Friday, January 21st, Saturday, January 22 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, January 23rd at 2pm. Please call the ALT reservation line 462-6562 to reschedule. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Director, Lee Cox

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

4 days ago - Rep. Elik Files Bill To Protect Private Information Of Law-Abiding Gun Owners

 