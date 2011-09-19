Godfrey, Ill. – Parents will have the opportunity to discover if their child has an aptitude for piano lessons before they even purchase a piano or keyboard. KinderKeys, a four-week group piano class for children 5-7, is being offered through the Lewis and Clark Community College.

This course will prepare students to read music and will include a recital for parents and friends during the last lesson.

Jamie Mills will be teaching the fall session, which begins Thursday, Oct. 19 and will run through Thursday, Nov. 17. Cost for the class is $60, which includes all materials. Early enrollment is encouraged since the class is limited to five students.

Parents may register their children by calling (618) 468-4731. For more information about the group piano class or private music lessons, please contact Susan Parton Stanard, Music Prep coordinator, at (618) 468-4732.

