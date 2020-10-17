BETHALTO - Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto kindergarten teacher Holly Rupprecht received an enormous response to a Facebook appeal for book donors and a group of book lovers connected with the school. Thanks to the donors, Zion Lutheran School kindergarten students will receive one book per month during the 2020-2021 school year thanks to these donors.

No matter how much viewing and watching the children do, reading remains a powerful developmental tool for them. When Mrs. Rupprecht put out a call for book donations on her personal Facebook, several of her friends responded. Through a special program from Scholastic Publishing (Scholastic.com), this group of donors is purchasing one book per month for each student in Mrs. Rupprecht’s class from September 2020 through May 2021. Students are reading their books at school and then taking them home to add to their personal libraries.

“Taking the time to sit and read to a child can make all the difference in that child’s reading success,” Mrs. Rupprecht said.

Book lover and mother of two-year-old twins - Maureen Johnson - is one of those special donors who responded to the call. Johnson is also a podcaster, software specialist, and an overall literacy encourager.

“We want to help make sure all children have more books in their lives and their homes,” Johnson said. “We also want to encourage parents to read with their children at home. As a parent, I would be ecstatic to know that others beyond my child’s teacher and my network care about my child.”

Mrs. Rupprecht was ecstatic at the response and the assistance from the donors.

“We are grateful for these books!” one parent told Mrs. Rupprecht. “My child was so excited, he had both of us close our eyes so he could surprise us with his new book.”

For more information or to register your student in Preschool or Grades Kindergarten through 8 at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, go to http://zlsbethalto.org. Contact Zion Lutheran School directly at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois provides a Christ-centered approach to life and learning for students and their families. Since 1962, the school has excelled in its safe and nurturing environment and commitment to academic excellence. Today, students in Preschool through Grade 8 enjoy a variety of opportunities to grow in their love for learning and love of Jesus. Conveniently located in Bethalto, the school welcomes all who desire a quality Christian education.

