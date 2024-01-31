Kindergarten Class Celebrates 100th Day of School with Special 100-Year-Old Visitor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - On Jan. 30, 2024, Leclaire Elementary kindergarten students celebrated the 100th day of school with crafts, games and a special visitor. Kylee Kuba’s kindergarten class dressed up in special “100” hats and posed for a picture with Kuba’s grandmother, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Article continues after sponsor message Kuba’s grandma smiled with her granddaughter’s class and wished them a happy 100th day of school. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip