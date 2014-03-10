Don’t forget to make your reservation now for the Kind of Blue Dinner & Auction in support of the Miles Davis Memorial Project. The fun will begin at 6 pm on March 22nd, 2014 at the Commons on Lewis and Clark Community College Campus located at 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL. The evening will include a silent auction and a live auction with some wonderful items donated by local businesses. Live jazz music will be provided by Third Coast Jazz and Blues and the event will be hosted by Pete and Jody Basola. Pete will also provide a little jazz education throughout the evening. Have some fun while supporting this project which will make a marked improvement in Alton’s downtown historic district. When this project is completed, Alton will have the distinction of being the only city in the United States with a publicly displayed sculpture of the musical genius, Miles Davis.

To make your reservations for this event, please call 618-467-2375 (Pride, Inc. office) or go online at www.prideincorporated.org then click on Miles Davis. Tickets for the dinner are $60 per person or $450 for a table of 8. You can also make a donation of your choice or purchase a 4X8 inch memorial brick ($75) or a 12X12 inch granite block ($400). Your support is greatly appreciated and everyone is invited to become a part of this project.

