ROXANA - Raelee Kimbro has developed into a strong runner this season for the Roxana girls cross country squad. Kimbrow, a senior, recently posted a time of 20:51.7 for third place in the Madison County Small Schools Invitational in Granite City.

She broke 20 minutes in the Granite City Invite with a time of 19:53.8 and medaled with a top 30 performance.

She also recorded a time of 19:55.0 in the Peoria High School Invite for 56th place. She was ninth in the Belleville West Invite on Sept. 9 with a time of 20:22.2.

Kimbro is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

Kimbro, interviewed after one of the meets, said she has felt "good" about her performances so far this season and is looking forward to the postseason.

"I tried to get in the top 30 and medal at Granite City and did it," she said, speaking of one of her year's highlights to date.

As a senior, Kimbro has become a leader for her Shells team. She plans to run track in college and not play soccer this year. She has been a soccer player in the past.

She said she is more of a sprinter (400 and 4 x 400 events in track). However, she said she loves running and that cross country will help her for her spring in track and field.

Raelee also said she plans to run in college, but doesn't know where yet and may wait until track and field starts to make a decision. She also added that Riley Doyle and Gabrielle Woodruff, two previous Roxana cross country and track and field stars, paved the way for her success and inspired her during their time with the Shells team.

Congrats to Kimbro for her recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana.

