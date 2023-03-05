EDWARDSVILLE - Kim Bosco has made a significant contribution to the development of the R.P. Lumber Center and its various programs.

The R.P. Lumber Center Operations Manager Kim Bosco was recently recognized with a highly regarded City of Edwardsville Employee Excellence Award for February at a recent City Council meeting.

Bosco was saluted by Mayor Art Risavy at the Edwardsville City Council meeting for her "positive and friendly attitude and strong work ethic.

"She was nominated by her supervisor, Phil Zamora, who sees her terrific contributions every day," Mayor Risavy said. "We appreciate our city employees and the big and small ways they make Edwardsville a great place to live."

R.P. Lumber Center Superintendent Zamora said Bosco has done a "tremendous job" in her position and he is thankful every day for her work with the location that opened in June 2022.

If you know of an Edwardsville city employee who deserves an excellence award, you can nominate that person here: cityofedwardsville.com/705/Employee-Excellence-Award

