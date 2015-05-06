GODFREY - Big trucks, loud horns and hundreds of kids swarmed the parking lots of Glazebrook Park in Godfrey today, May 6, for the 7th Annual Big Truck Day, hosted by The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department.

The purpose of the event is to educate and entertain the youngsters in the area by showing them the capabilities of the different kinds of big trucks people use at their jobs every day.

“Kimberly Caughran came to me about 6 years ago and said she would like to start this truck day,” said Godfrey Mayor, Mike McCormick. “But when she told me she wanted to plan it on a weekday while kids are in school, I had to ask her if she was nuts. Well it turns out that I am nuts because there will probably be a couple thousand people visit the park throughout the day today.”

Many schools build their school trips around this day, which makes a great educational visit to the park and learn all the different kinds of trucks and how they are used. Bowers Towing and Repair had a large towing truck on display along with the Madison County Sherriff Department’s Rescue vehicle. The Godfrey Fire Department’s fire truck was a big hit and so was the ambulance, bucket trucks, school buses, fuel trucks and much more.

“This is a perfect opportunity to bring the schools and day care classes out for a free field trip for the students,” said Angela Bosoluke, an administrative assistant with the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department. “The kids can come out here and see what kind of trucks are used in their own community, so it is a great learning experience for them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Riverbender.com even brought their big truck, played music and danced with visitors, and many visited the shaved ice truck to cool down afterward.

“Kids of all ages are walking up and down and they all have big smiles on their faces and that is what it is all about, they are having a blast,” said McCormick.

CLICK HERE for more photos of Big Truck Day 2015

“We really appreciate all the companies and organizations that spend the time to come out here and support this event,” said Bosoluke.

More like this: